Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $801,687.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $801,687.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00013460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00987113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.09 or 0.09794072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

