Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Tops $499.98 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $30.71 million and approximately $106,547.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $499.98 or 0.01508550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00272102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00223326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01121876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.94 or 0.99699936 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,417 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.