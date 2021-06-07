Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,595. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,721,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $38,505,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

