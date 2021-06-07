AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 393,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.