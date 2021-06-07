GoByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $501.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $417,001.18 and approximately $501.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

