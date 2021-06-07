EvenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,287.20 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $83,287.20 and approximately $154,132.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00125013 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002235 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00909444 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.