Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001813 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00026525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.81 or 0.00987222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.12 or 0.09860220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050628 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.