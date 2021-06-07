Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

CMTL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 55,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,983. The firm has a market cap of $643.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

