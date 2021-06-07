Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF remained flat at $$26.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.