Castweet (CTT) One Day Volume Tops $5,447.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Castweet has a total market cap of $210,683.73 and approximately $5,447.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00930198 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00180300 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

