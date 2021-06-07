JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Hits $69.39 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $145.45 million and approximately $69.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00275237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01138341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.86 or 0.99853067 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

