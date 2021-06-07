Lightning Bitcoin Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00006040 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $522,742.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00482350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

