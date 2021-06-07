Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $135.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

