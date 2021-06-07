Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $145.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.9% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 413.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

