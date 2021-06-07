HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of HQY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.31. 736,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

