Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 307.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 511,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

