FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLIDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS FLIDY remained flat at $$4.47 on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

