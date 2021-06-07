$669.60 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce $669.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $417.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Green Plains by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. 841,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

