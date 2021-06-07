Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,360.71 ($30.84).

ULE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of LON:ULE traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,046.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

