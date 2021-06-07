$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

Shares of URI stock traded down $16.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.02. 1,186,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $136.51 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.