$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

Shares of URI stock traded down $16.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.02. 1,186,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $136.51 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

