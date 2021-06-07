AidCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $368.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $368.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00992941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.11 or 0.09878622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051014 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.