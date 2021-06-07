Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $190,430.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00275742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00242879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.01146326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.77 or 1.00411400 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAINIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.