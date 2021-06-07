OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $64.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

KIDS traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. 67,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,627. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 149,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

