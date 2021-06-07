Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ET. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 11,648,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,031,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

