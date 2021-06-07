Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,882.30. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.