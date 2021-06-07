Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

LON:HLMA traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,671 ($34.90). 955,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,528. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,676 ($34.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,538.42.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

