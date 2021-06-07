HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.46 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

