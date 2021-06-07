Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $225.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.73 million and the highest is $231.35 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $927.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 458,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

