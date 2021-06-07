UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

