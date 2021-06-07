UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96.
NYSE:UDR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
