QunQun Hits Market Cap of $3.93 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $307,310.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00026910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00992977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.28 or 0.09855881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051586 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

