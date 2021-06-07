Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $213,570.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00026910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00992977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.28 or 0.09855881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051586 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

