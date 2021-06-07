NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $783,073.66 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $783,073.66 and $1,408.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00483265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.