Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $332,878.48 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of RPTX traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

