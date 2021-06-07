Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,480. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

