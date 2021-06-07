Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00.

FB traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.41. The stock has a market cap of $954.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $337.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.