SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.29 ($13.23).

LON:SGRO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,066 ($13.93). 820,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 999.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 820 ($10.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,070.50 ($13.99).

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

