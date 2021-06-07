SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

Shares of LON SSPG traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 303.10 ($3.96). 673,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.55. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

