Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.11

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $40.81 million and $4.67 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

