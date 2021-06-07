UniMex Network (UMX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.56 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $5.56 million and $108,348.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00274537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00241076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.11 or 0.01127001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,491.69 or 0.99826811 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,735,283 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

