Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $52.23. 3,434,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

