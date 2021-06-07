Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $627,069.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and $627,069.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004308 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048883 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,492,945 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

