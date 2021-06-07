Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $101.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.35 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $432.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.57 million to $445.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $444.44 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $475.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 588,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

