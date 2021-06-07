$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

GERN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 2,425,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,003. The firm has a market cap of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.12. Geron has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

