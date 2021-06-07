Brian Poulliot Sells 2,040 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,820.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $47.16. 1,053,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $65,299,000.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

