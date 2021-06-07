Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.61. 1,723,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,207. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

