Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Martin Vogelbaum Sells 8,640 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,344. The company has a market cap of $674.20 million, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.13. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

