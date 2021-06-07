Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $801.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.38 million and the highest is $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 1,491,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $5,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.