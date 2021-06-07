Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek Sells 30,000 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

