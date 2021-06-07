Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek Sells 30,000 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CLFD stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
