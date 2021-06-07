$0.87 EPS Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. TCF Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

TCF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. 998,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,230 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

