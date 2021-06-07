Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

VG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.96. 1,367,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,228. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. Vonage has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

